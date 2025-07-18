Lagercrantz Group AB Reports Strong Start to 2025/26 with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lagercrantz Group AB Class B ( ($SE:LAGR.B) ) has provided an update.

Lagercrantz Group AB reported a strong start to the 2025/26 financial year, with a 10% increase in net revenue and a 12% rise in operating profit. The company completed four acquisitions, contributing to its growth and aligning with its strategy to double profits within five years. The group’s financial position remains robust, enabling further acquisitions despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Lagercrantz Group AB is a technology group that focuses on acquiring and developing profitable and well-run technology companies. The company operates in various sectors, including electrification, infrastructure, and safety & security solutions, with a market focus on niche B2B technology companies.

Average Trading Volume: 237,356

Current Market Cap: SEK48.84B

