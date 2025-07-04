Lagercrantz Group AB Releases 2024/25 Annual Report Highlighting Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Lagercrantz Group AB Class B ( ($SE:LAGR.B) ) is now available.

Lagercrantz Group AB has released its Annual Report for 2024/25, highlighting its operational performance and strategic initiatives. The report outlines the company’s focus on reaching a revenue target of two billion, with significant contributions from its divisions and recent acquisitions. This strategic direction is expected to strengthen Lagercrantz’s position in the market and provide value to its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:LAGR.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK211.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lagercrantz Group AB Class B stock, see the SE:LAGR.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Lagercrantz Group AB Class B

Lagercrantz Group AB is a diversified company operating in various sectors, including electrification, control systems, niche products, and international markets. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions and services across different industries, enhancing its market presence and expanding its operations through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 256,853

Current Market Cap: SEK45.86B

See more insights into LAGR.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue