LaFleur Minerals Advances Gold Exploration and Mill Valuation in Québec

LaFleur Minerals ( (TSE:LFLR) ) just unveiled an update.

LaFleur Minerals has initiated a diamond drilling program at its Swanson Gold Project in Québec, marking a significant milestone in its exploration efforts. The company has also completed an independent valuation of its Beacon Gold Mill, highlighting its strategic value with low rehabilitation costs and a substantial replacement cost, positioning LaFleur as a leading gold development company in the region. These developments underscore the company’s aggressive expansion and strategic positioning, aiming for near-term gold production and enhanced exploration potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LFLR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.83 price target.

More about LaFleur Minerals

LaFleur Minerals Inc. operates within the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of gold deposits and owns the Swanson Gold Project in the Abitibi region, Québec. It also possesses the Beacon Gold Mill, a fully-permitted processing facility, enhancing its capabilities in gold production.

Average Trading Volume: 211,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$30.48M

