Laekna, Inc. Partners with Qilu Pharma for Exclusive Licensing of LAE002 in China

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Laekna, Inc. ( (HK:2105) ) has shared an update.

Laekna, Inc. has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of LAE002 (afuresertib) in China. This strategic partnership allows Laekna to accelerate the regulatory approval and commercialization process, while also strengthening its financial position through upfront and milestone payments. The agreement is expected to enhance Laekna’s market presence and maximize the commercial potential of its drug candidate assets.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2105) stock is a Buy with a HK$24.16 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Laekna, Inc. stock, see the HK:2105 Stock Forecast page.

More about Laekna, Inc.

Laekna, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative drug candidates. The company is engaged in late-stage clinical trials for its potent AKT inhibitor, LAE002 (afuresertib), targeting breast and prostate cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 4,596,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.4B

See more insights into 2105 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue