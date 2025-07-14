Lacto Japan Reports Strong Financial Growth in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lacto Japan Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3139) ) has issued an announcement.

Lacto Japan Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending May 31, 2025, with net sales rising by 12.7% and operating profit by 46.8% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong financial results reflect its robust market positioning and effective operational strategies, with implications for continued growth and increased dividends for stakeholders.

Lacto Japan Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the distribution and sale of dairy products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive range of dairy offerings catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 73,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen41.63B

