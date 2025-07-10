Labcorp Declares Quarterly Dividend, Enhancing Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Labcorp Holdings ( (LH) ).

On July 10, 2025, Labcorp Holdings Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share, payable on September 11, 2025, to stockholders recorded by August 28, 2025. This decision reflects Labcorp’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may enhance its attractiveness to investors, reinforcing its position in the laboratory services industry.

Spark’s Take on LH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LH is a Outperform.

Labcorp Holdings has a robust financial position with strong cash flow and operational efficiency. Positive momentum in technical indicators and strategic growth initiatives highlighted in the earnings call bolster the outlook. However, high valuation metrics and external challenges like tariff impacts temper the overall score.

More about Labcorp Holdings

Labcorp Holdings Inc. is a global leader in innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, providing diagnostics and drug development capabilities to support doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients. The company operates in approximately 100 countries, employs nearly 70,000 people, and was involved in the approval of 75% of new drugs and therapeutic products by the FDA in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 747,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.54B

