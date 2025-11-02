La Francaise de l’Energie Reports Strong Growth and Sustainability Achievements in FY 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

La Francaise de l’Energie ( (FR:FDE) ) has provided an announcement.

La Francaise de l’Energie’s annual financial report for FY 2025 highlights significant achievements, including a 30% average annual growth since 2017 and a turnover of 30.4 million euros. The company installed 22.5 MW of cogeneration capacity and avoided more than 3.5 million tons of CO2 emissions per year, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and strengthening its position in the low-carbon energy market.

La Francaise de l’Energie is a company focused on providing low-carbon energy solutions tailored to specific territories. Their primary products and services include gas, electricity, hydrogen, CO2, and heat, with operations in countries such as Norway, France, Belgium, Bosnia, and Luxembourg.

