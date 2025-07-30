L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. Reports NTA Per Share for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. ( (AU:LSF) ) has shared an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. announced its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as of July 28, 2025, with the NTA before tax at $3.4044 and after tax at $3.2282. This update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and asset valuation, which could influence investor decisions and market perception.

More about L1 Long Short Fund Ltd.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a long-short fund that aims to provide investors with capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of assets.

Average Trading Volume: 497,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For detailed information about LSF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue