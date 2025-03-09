L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. Reports NTA Backing Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. ( (AU:LSF) ) has issued an announcement.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. announced its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) backing per share as of March 5, 2025, with a pre-tax value of $2.9088 and a post-tax value of $2.8802. This update reflects the company’s financial position and may influence investor perceptions and decisions regarding the fund’s performance and market value.

More about L1 Long Short Fund Ltd.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, specializing in investment management with a focus on long and short equity strategies.

YTD Price Performance: -8.25%

Average Trading Volume: 439,898

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

