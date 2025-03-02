L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. Reports February 2025 NTA Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. ( (AU:LSF) ) has provided an announcement.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. announced its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) backing per share as of February 26, 2025, with an NTA before tax of $2.9028 and after tax of $2.8829. This update reflects the company’s financial position and provides stakeholders with insights into its asset valuation, which is crucial for assessing the fund’s performance and potential returns.

More about L1 Long Short Fund Ltd.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers long and short investment strategies, catering to investors looking for diversified portfolio management and risk mitigation.

YTD Price Performance: -8.59%

Average Trading Volume: 427,765

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

