L1 Long Short Fund Director Increases Stake

L1 Long Short Fund Limited has disclosed a change in director Andrew Larke’s interest due to the acquisition of 23,651 additional ordinary shares through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, valued at $68,114.88. Following the change, the Larke Family Super Fund holds 907,566 shares and the Spark Super Fund holds 300,709 shares, both managed by Andrew and Polly Larke as trustees.

