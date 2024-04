L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

Andrew Larke, a director of L1 Long Short Fund Limited, has increased his indirect holdings through participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, acquiring 23,651 ordinary shares valued at $68,114.88. The shares are held by the Larke Family Super Fund and Spark Super Fund, with the total shares held after the change totaling 907,566 and 300,709 respectively.

For further insights into AU:LSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.