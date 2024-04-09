L1 Fund Director Ramps Up Shareholding

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

Raphael Lamm, a director at L1 Long Short Fund Limited, has increased his stake in the company through the acquisition of 910,066 ordinary shares valued at $2,620,990.08, as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The transaction, which took place on April 9, 2024, has resulted in Lamm’s total direct and indirect holdings in the company’s ordinary shares rising to over 21 million shares, some of which are under voluntary escrow until April 24, 2028.

