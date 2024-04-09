L1 Fund Director Increases Stake via Dividend Plan

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited has disclosed a change in the holdings of Director Raphael Lamm, with an acquisition of 910,066 Ordinary Shares valued at $2,620,990.08, through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Post-transaction, Lamm’s direct and indirect interest in the company includes over 21 million shares, with a significant portion voluntarily escrowed until April 2028. The adjustment reflects Lamm’s continued investment in the firm’s growth and commitment to its long-term success.

For further insights into AU:LSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.