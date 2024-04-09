L1 Fund Director Increases Shareholding

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

Raphael Lamm, a director at L1 Long Short Fund Ltd., has updated his shareholdings in the company through an on-market trade, acquiring 70,907 ordinary shares for a total consideration of $203,410.97. This transaction has resulted in Lamm’s direct and indirect interest in the company changing, where his total holdings now include over 20 million ordinary shares, some of which are subject to voluntary escrow until April 2028.

For further insights into AU:LSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.