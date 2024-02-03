L Catterton Asia Approves Lotus Technology Merger

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (LCAA) convened an Extraordinary General Meeting on February 2, 2024, with more than 71% of shareholders participating. Shareholders voted on a series of proposals, including the amendment to allow redemptions of shares without the net tangible assets falling below $5,000,001, contingent on the approval of a business combination with Lotus Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries. The business combination and related merger transactions were approved, while the adjournment proposal was unnecessary due to sufficient votes for the preceding proposals.

