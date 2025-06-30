L.B. Foster Expands Credit Agreement to $150 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 27, 2025, L.B. Foster Company entered into a Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with several banks, expanding its borrowing capacity from $130 million to $150 million and extending the maturity date to June 27, 2030. This agreement, which includes improved pricing and more flexible covenants, is designed to support the company’s strategic growth in its core platforms of Rail Technologies and Precast Concrete, enhancing its ability to invest in growth programs and corporate finance initiatives.

Spark’s Take on FSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FSTR is a Outperform.

L. B. Foster Company’s overall stock score reflects a balance of strong valuation and solid financial performance, offset by mixed technical indicators and challenges highlighted in the earnings call. The undervaluation, as indicated by the low P/E ratio, is a significant strength. However, overbought technical conditions and financial pressures in the Rail segment suggest caution.

More about L. B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider specializing in products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets. The company focuses on innovative engineering and product development to meet the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 37,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $233.5M

