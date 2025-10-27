Kyverna Therapeutics Advances in Lupus Nephritis Treatment with KYV-101 CAR T-Cell Therapy

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. ((KYTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘KYSA-3: A Phase 1/2, Open-Label, Multicenter Study of KYV-101, an Autologous Fully-Human Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CD19 CAR T) Therapy, in Subjects With Refractory Lupus Nephritis.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of KYV-101 CAR T-cell therapy in treating patients with refractory lupus nephritis, a severe kidney condition associated with lupus. This study is significant as it explores a novel treatment approach for a challenging condition.

The intervention being tested is KYV-101, an anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy, combined with a standard lymphodepletion regimen. This biological treatment is designed to target and eliminate specific immune cells contributing to lupus nephritis, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for patients.

The study follows an interventional design with a non-randomized, sequential intervention model. It is open-label, meaning both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the optimal dosing and safety of the therapy.

The study began on March 27, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on November 13, 2024. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated milestones.

This clinical update could positively influence Kyverna Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results demonstrate significant efficacy and safety. The competitive landscape in lupus nephritis treatments is evolving, and successful outcomes from this study could position Kyverna as a leader in innovative therapies.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

