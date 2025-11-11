Kyushu Financial Group Announces Share Repurchase Status

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kyushu Financial Group ( (JP:7180) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kyushu Financial Group, Inc. announced the repurchase of 1,405,500 shares of its common stock for a total cost of 1,216,073,430 yen, executed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between October 17 and October 31, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy authorized by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 13,000,000 shares, reflecting the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Kyushu Financial Group

Kyushu Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking and related financial services, with a market presence on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,390,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen389.9B

