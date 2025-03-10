Kyushu Financial Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Kyushu Financial Group ( (JP:7180) ) has shared an update.

Kyushu Financial Group, Inc. has announced a series of changes in its executive leadership, effective from April 1, 2025. These changes include the retirement of certain executive officers and the promotion and appointment of new ones across the company and its subsidiaries. These strategic leadership adjustments are expected to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and strengthen its market position.

Kyushu Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking and financial solutions through its subsidiaries, including The Higo Bank, Ltd. and The Kagoshima Bank, Ltd.

