Kyodo Printing Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Slight Sales Decline

The latest update is out from Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7914) ).

Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. reported a slight decline in net sales and operating profit for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. However, the company saw a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, rising by 55.3%. The comprehensive income also surged by 468.7%, indicating a strong financial performance despite the slight drop in sales. The company conducted a 4-for-1 stock split, affecting the basic net income per share calculations. Looking forward, Kyodo Printing forecasts a 3.5% increase in net sales and a 20.1% rise in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, signaling optimism in its future financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7914) stock is a Hold with a Yen1640.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7914 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd.

Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. operates in the printing industry, providing a range of printing services and products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is focused on delivering high-quality printing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 85,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.31B

