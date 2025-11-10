Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. Launches Framework for Sustainable Value Creation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7914) ) has provided an announcement.

Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. has established an integrated framework called the ‘Value Creation Process’ to align with its Long-Term Vision and management strategy, aiming to enhance sustainable corporate value. This initiative is designed to strengthen the company’s value creation cycle, ensuring both economic and social value, and is expected to support sustainable growth and corporate value enhancement.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7914) stock is a Hold with a Yen1640.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7914 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd.

Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. operates in the printing industry, focusing on providing comprehensive printing solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is committed to enhancing its corporate value through sustainable practices.

Average Trading Volume: 85,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.31B

See more data about 7914 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue