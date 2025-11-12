Kyivstar Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Kyivstar Group Ltd ( (KYIV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kyivstar Group Ltd presented to its investors.

Kyivstar Group Ltd., Ukraine’s leading digital operator, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in digital and telecom revenues. The company achieved a 19.8% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching USD 297 million, driven by strong performance across its mobile subscriber base and digital platforms, including the recent acquisition of Uklon. Telecom revenue rose by 8.0% to USD 262 million, while digital revenue surged by 525.9% to USD 35 million, now comprising 11.9% of total revenue.

Key financial highlights include a 20.4% increase in EBITDA to USD 171 million, with an EBITDA margin of 57.6%. Despite recording a net loss of USD 89 million due to a one-time, non-cash charge related to the Kyivstar listing, the adjusted net profit stood at USD 73 million. The company also reported a significant increase in digital monthly active users, reaching 13.5 million, a 49.4% year-over-year growth.

Strategically, Kyivstar has made notable advancements, including its historic Nasdaq listing, the launch of nationwide Starlink Direct to Cell coverage, and the development of Ukraine’s first national large language model in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation. These initiatives are expected to further strengthen Kyivstar’s position as a leader in the digital ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Kyivstar anticipates continued growth, with projected revenue increases of 24%-27% and EBITDA growth of 23%-26% in UAH terms for 2025. The company remains committed to investing in network resilience and digital infrastructure, positioning itself for sustained success in the evolving digital landscape.

