Kureha Corporation Reports Improved Profitability Amid Revenue Decline

Kureha ( (JP:4023) ) has provided an announcement.

Kureha Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a decline in revenue by 5.2% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced growth in operating profit and profit before tax, with increases of 16.5% and 13.7%, respectively. The company has also announced a significant increase in dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a positive outlook and commitment to shareholder returns. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates modest revenue growth and substantial increases in operating profit and profit before tax, indicating a strategic focus on improving profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4023) stock is a Hold with a Yen3754.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kureha stock, see the JP:4023 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kureha

Kureha Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the chemical industry. It focuses on producing advanced materials and specialty chemicals, serving various market segments with innovative solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 447,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen140.4B

