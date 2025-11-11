Kureha Corporation Reports Financial Forecast Discrepancies for H1 FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kureha ( (JP:4023) ) has issued an update.

Kureha Corporation reported a discrepancy between its forecasted and actual financial results for the first half of FY2025. Despite a revenue shortfall due to weaker sales of PVDF in the Advanced Materials segment, the company exceeded its operating profit forecast due to increased equity earnings and deferred expenses. The overall profit before tax and attributable profit surpassed expectations, although the forecast for the fiscal year remains unchanged.

More about Kureha

Kureha Corporation operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on products such as polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) used in lithium-ion battery binders.

Average Trading Volume: 447,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen140.4B

