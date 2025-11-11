Kureha Corporation Announces Increased FY2025 Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kureha ( (JP:4023) ) has shared an announcement.

Kureha Corporation has announced its FY2025 interim dividend, with a payment of 109.50 yen per share, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year’s interim dividend of 43.35 yen per share. This decision aligns with Kureha’s policy to maintain stable dividends while supporting future business investments, and introduces the Dividend on Equity ratio as a new standard for dividend distribution, aiming for approximately 5% for FY2025 and FY2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4023) stock is a Hold with a Yen3754.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kureha stock, see the JP:4023 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kureha

Average Trading Volume: 447,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen140.4B

For an in-depth examination of 4023 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

