Kuraray Co. to Cancel 16.9 Million Treasury Shares

Kuraray Co ( (JP:3405) ) has shared an update.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. has announced the cancellation of 16,900,000 shares of its treasury stock, which represents 5.20% of its total issued and outstanding shares. This move, set to take place on November 28, 2025, is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3405) stock is a Buy with a Yen2030.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kuraray Co stock, see the JP:3405 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kuraray Co

Average Trading Volume: 1,495,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen544.9B

For detailed information about 3405 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

