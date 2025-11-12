Kuraray Co. Reports Decline in Nine-Month Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kuraray Co ( (JP:3405) ) has issued an announcement.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 3.5% and operating income dropping by 37.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s net income attributable to owners fell by 51.1%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst changing market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3405) stock is a Buy with a Yen2030.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kuraray Co stock, see the JP:3405 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kuraray Co

Kuraray Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the production of chemicals, resins, and fibers. It focuses on innovative materials and technologies, serving various industries worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,495,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen544.9B

Learn more about 3405 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue