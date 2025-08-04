Kuraray Co., Ltd. Updates on Share Buyback Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kuraray Co ( (JP:3405) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. announced the status of its ongoing share buyback program, which was authorized by the Board of Directors on May 14, 2025. As of July 31, 2025, the company has repurchased 1,826,900 shares of its common stock at a total value of ¥3,362,418,650, as part of a larger plan to buy back up to 22 million shares or ¥30 billion worth of stock by December 15, 2025. This buyback is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3405) stock is a Hold with a Yen2050.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kuraray Co stock, see the JP:3405 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kuraray Co

YTD Price Performance: -16.16%

Average Trading Volume: 1,242,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen610.2B

