Kurabo Industries Reports Mixed Financial Results with Increased Dividends

KURABO INDUSTRIES LTD. ( (JP:3106) ) has issued an update.

Kurabo Industries Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. Despite these decreases, the company experienced a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, largely due to improved comprehensive income. The company also announced a substantial increase in annual dividends per share, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3106) stock is a Buy with a Yen7759.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KURABO INDUSTRIES LTD. stock, see the JP:3106 Stock Forecast page.

Kurabo Industries Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing sector. It is known for its diverse range of products and services, which include textiles, chemicals, and machinery, with a focus on innovation and quality.

Average Trading Volume: 61,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen119B

