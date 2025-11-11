Kurabo Industries Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KURABO INDUSTRIES LTD. ( (JP:3106) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kurabo Industries Ltd. has announced a strategic decision to repurchase up to 1,000,000 of its own shares and subsequently cancel them, as part of its medium-term management plan. This move aims to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its financial structure and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3106) stock is a Buy with a Yen7759.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KURABO INDUSTRIES LTD. stock, see the JP:3106 Stock Forecast page.

More about KURABO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Kurabo Industries Ltd. operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the production and distribution of textiles and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and improving capital efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 61,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen119B

