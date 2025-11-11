Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Secures Additional Financing Guarantee

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3768) ).

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. has entered into a Financing Guarantee Framework Agreement with Kunming Water Group, allowing the latter to provide an additional RMB500 million guarantee for the company’s loans and credit facilities. This agreement aims to strengthen the company’s financial position by ensuring access to necessary funds without incurring guarantee fees or requiring counter-guarantees, potentially improving its operational capabilities and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3768) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:3768 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on water treatment services. The company operates in collaboration with Kunming Water Group, which is fully owned by Kunming SASAC, to enhance its financial capabilities through mutual guarantees.

Average Trading Volume: 248,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$874.7M

Learn more about 3768 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

