Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Adjusts Finance Lease Terms in Major Transaction

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3768) ) has provided an update.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. has entered into a Supplemental Agreement II with Industrial Bank Financial Leasing to adjust terms of their existing finance lease arrangement. This major transaction requires shareholder approval and involves changes to the lease term and rental payment arrangements, highlighting the company’s strategic financial management efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3768) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:3768 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, focusing on water treatment solutions. The company operates within the environmental services industry, providing essential services related to wastewater treatment and management.

Average Trading Volume: 248,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$874.7M

