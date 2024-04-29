Kuniko Unveils Promising Battery Metal Resources

Kuniko Ltd. (AU:KNI) has released an update.

Kuniko Ltd. has reported promising results from its Ertelien project, with a Mineral Resource Estimate revealing significant nickel, copper, and cobalt resources. The company emphasizes its ethical sourcing and commitment to zero carbon emission, with operations powered by renewable energy in Norway. An expansion drilling program and geophysical surveys are underway to further explore high-grade mineralization, while stakeholder engagement and a focus on the European battery supply chain showcase strategic corporate advancements.

