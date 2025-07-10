KULR Technology Group Secures $8M Loan for Bitcoin Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from KULR Technology Group ( (KULR) ).

On July 8, 2025, KULR Technology Group borrowed $8 million under a Master Loan Agreement, marking the first advance against a revolving credit facility. This move is part of KULR’s strategy to enhance its Bitcoin Treasury, which saw an additional acquisition of approximately $10 million in bitcoin, totaling 1,021 BTC. The company reported a year-to-date BTC Yield of 291.2%, a key performance indicator used to assess the effectiveness of its bitcoin acquisition strategy. This strategic acquisition aligns with KULR’s commitment to allocate up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves to bitcoin, aiming to drive shareholder value through its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. is a Bitcoin First Company that provides advanced energy storage solutions for industries such as space, aerospace, and defense. The company leverages its expertise in battery design, testing, and production to deliver both commercial and custom energy storage systems efficiently and cost-effectively. Since late 2024, KULR has integrated bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program, committing up to 90% of its excess cash to bitcoin acquisition.

