Kula Gold Limited Releases Updated Corporate Governance Statement

Kula Gold Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which is available on their website. The statement, approved by the board, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, highlighting their commitment to transparency and accountability in management and oversight practices.

Kula Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and advancing gold projects, aiming to enhance its market position within the precious metals sector.

