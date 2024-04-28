Kula Gold Advances Gold Prospect Drilling

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has intensified its exploration efforts with promising results at the Boomerang Gold Prospect, located in a lucrative mining district near Southern Cross WA. The company has confirmed an over-200m gold anomaly and is set to commence reverse circulation drilling, leveraging its proximity to the Marvel Loch gold processing plant. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the region’s rich mining history and fast track potential discoveries.

For further insights into AU:KGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.