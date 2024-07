Kubota (JP:6326) has released an update.

Kubota Corporation has reported that no shares were repurchased in the period from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, despite the board’s earlier resolution to buy back up to 17 million shares or ¥30 billion worth. The buyback plan, which was approved on April 17, 2024, is set to run until December 16, 2024, and the shares were to be purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

