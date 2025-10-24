KRP Development Holdings Limited Appoints New Auditor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from KRP Development Holdings Limited ( (HK:2421) ).

KRP Development Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm. The company, which operates in the development sector, has appointed Forvis Mazars CPA Limited as its new auditor following the resignation of KPMG due to a disagreement over audit fees. The transition is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit or the publication of its financial results. The Board and Audit Committee believe the change is beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

More about KRP Development Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 82,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$313.3M

