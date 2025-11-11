KRM22 Issues New Shares to Settle Acquisition Payment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KRM22 ( (GB:KRM) ) has provided an announcement.

KRM22 plc has issued 46,729 new ordinary shares to partially satisfy deferred consideration for its acquisition of Object+. This move aims to conserve cash within the company while maintaining its financial commitments. The new shares, representing 0.1% of the issued share capital, are expected to commence trading on AIM on 14 November 2025. This strategic decision reflects KRM22’s ongoing efforts to manage its resources effectively and maintain its market position in the risk management sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KRM) stock is a Hold with a £41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KRM22 stock, see the GB:KRM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KRM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KRM is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial challenges, including ongoing net losses and high leverage, which pose risks to financial stability. Technical analysis shows mixed signals with short-term positive momentum but potential medium-term resistance. Valuation is poor due to negative earnings and lack of dividends, further impacting the score.

More about KRM22

KRM22 plc is a closed-ended investment company listed on AIM, focusing on technology and software investments, particularly in risk management for capital markets. Through its Global Risk Platform, KRM22 aids capital market companies in reducing the cost and complexity of risk management, optimizing systems to improve profitability and expand opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 10,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.08M

