Kosmos Energy Reports Q2 2025 Loss Amid Operational Milestones

Kosmos Energy ( (KOS) ) has shared an announcement.

Kosmos Energy reported a net loss of $88 million for the second quarter of 2025, with adjusted net loss standing at $93 million. Despite the financial setback, the company achieved significant operational milestones, including the successful commencement of commercial operations on the Gimi floating LNG vessel at the GTA project. The company is focused on increasing production, reducing costs, and enhancing balance sheet resilience, with production expected to rise as more wells are brought online. Kosmos has revised its capital expenditure guidance down to $350 million for the year, reflecting efforts to lower costs. The company is also actively managing its financial position through hedging strategies and a new term loan facility to support its operations and debt repayments.

More about Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company, primarily focused on the development of offshore resources. The company is engaged in projects across various regions, including the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal, and the Jubilee field in Ghana.

