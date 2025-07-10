Koshidaka Holdings Revises Nine-Month Operational Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Koshidaka Holdings Co ( (JP:2157) ) is now available.

Koshidaka Holdings Co., Ltd. announced a revision to its previously released results of operations for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending August 2025. The revision involves the deletion of a section covered by major media, which was initially included in the original material. This correction may impact stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s performance and media coverage.

Koshidaka Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on karaoke services and related entertainment offerings. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market under the securities code 2157.

