Koshidaka Holdings Reports Strong Financial Performance and Positive Outlook

The latest update is out from Koshidaka Holdings Co ( (JP:2157) ).

Koshidaka Holdings reported a 10.7% increase in net sales and a 19.1% rise in operating profit for the nine months ending May 31, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, reflecting a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, with expected growth in net sales and profits, indicating a strong market position and potential benefits for stakeholders.

More about Koshidaka Holdings Co

Koshidaka Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the entertainment industry. The company focuses on providing karaoke services and related entertainment offerings, catering to a diverse market segment in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 300,952

Current Market Cap: Yen94.64B

