KOSÉ Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Mixed Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Kose ( (JP:4922) ) is now available.

KOSÉ Corporation reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, noting a slight increase in net sales by 0.7% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decrease in operating profit by 27.8% and ordinary profit by 34.5%, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence. Despite these challenges, the company maintains its dividend forecast and anticipates a full-year net sales increase of 4.1%.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4922) stock is a Hold with a Yen6138.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kose stock, see the JP:4922 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kose

KOSÉ Corporation operates in the cosmetics industry, primarily offering beauty and skincare products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering innovative beauty solutions to a global market.

YTD Price Performance: -16.56%

Average Trading Volume: 237,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen337.5B

Find detailed analytics on 4922 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue