Koryx Copper Reports High-Grade Drill Results

Koryx Copper Inc. (TSE:KRY) has released an update.

Koryx Copper Inc. has reported promising drill results from its Haib Copper project in Namibia, highlighting substantial widths of high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization. The findings include a notable intersection of 0.43% CuEq over 98 meters, with concentrations up to 1.47% CuEq, surpassing the average grade of the prior resource estimate. These results are expected to enhance the value of the historical resource at the Pit 1 target area.

