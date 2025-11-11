Kooth plc Transfers Treasury Shares to Satisfy Employee Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kooth ( (GB:KOO) ) just unveiled an update.

Kooth plc has transferred 10,101 ordinary shares from its treasury to satisfy share options exercised by employees under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This transaction adjusts the company’s issued ordinary share capital to 36,694,683 shares, with 36,021,761 shares holding voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KOO) stock is a Buy with a £2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kooth stock, see the GB:KOO Stock Forecast page.

More about Kooth

Kooth plc is a leading provider of digital mental health services, offering accessible and safe spaces for mental health improvement. The platform is clinically robust, accredited, and provides a range of therapeutic support and interventions. Kooth is recognized as the largest single access provider for mental health support for under 18s in the UK, and it is expanding internationally, particularly focusing on the US market.

Average Trading Volume: 94,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £45.91M

