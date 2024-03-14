Kootenay Silver Kicks Off Major Drilling Project

Kootenay Silver (TSE:KTN) has released an update.

Kootenay Silver Inc. has launched a 5,000-meter diamond drilling program at their Columba High Grade Silver Project in Mexico, aiming to extend the D-Vein target with 15-17 new drillholes. The company has high expectations from the vein, which has previously yielded significant silver grades and widths. This drilling initiative is a strategic step towards providing sufficient data for Kootenay’s anticipated first mineral resource estimate by the end of 2024.

