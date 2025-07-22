Koonenberry Gold Unveils Promising Gold Target at Enmore Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Koonenberry Gold Limited ( (AU:KNB) ) has shared an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has identified a high-grade gold target at its Enmore Gold Project, revealing a significant gold anomaly and high-grade rock chip samples. This discovery, located on a parallel shear zone to the Sunnyside Prospect, underscores the district’s potential and positions the company to advance multiple targets in its upcoming drilling campaign.

Koonenberry Gold Limited

Koonenberry Gold Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. It is actively involved in district-scale exploration projects, notably the Enmore Gold Project in northeast New South Wales, Australia. The company is well-funded to continue its exploration activities.

Average Trading Volume: 16,414,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.33M

