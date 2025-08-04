Koonenberry Gold to Host Investor Webinar on Enmore Project Developments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Koonenberry Gold Limited ( (AU:KNB) ) just unveiled an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited announced an investor webinar to discuss the latest results from its Enmore Gold Project in New South Wales. The webinar, led by Managing Director Dan Power, will cover the final assays from diamond drilling, which have extended the mineralized zone at the Sunnyside prospect, and provide insights into upcoming drilling activities. This development highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its exploration capabilities and strengthen its position in the gold mining sector.

More about Koonenberry Gold Limited

Koonenberry Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in exploring gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia, with a market focus on expanding its mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 14,001,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$48.69M

Learn more about KNB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue