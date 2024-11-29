Koonenberry Gold Appoints New Director with Strong Investment

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced the appointment of Darren Glover as a Non-Executive Director, with a significant interest in the company. Mr. Glover holds 8,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares directly, and an additional 20,254,000 shares through the Glover Family Trust. He is also set to receive 4,000,000 performance rights as part of his incentive package, reflecting a robust investment in the company’s future.

